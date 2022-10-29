topStories
NZ vs SL: Glenn Phillips BREAKS massive T20 World Cup record with ton vs Sri Lanka

NZ vs SL: Glenn Phillips became the star for New Zealand in the match vs Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup with a record-breaking hundred

Oct 29, 2022

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips showed why he is among the finest batters in T20 cricket at the moment with a blistering ton vs Sri Lanka in Group1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022. He smashed 104 off 64 balls to take New Zealand to a total of 167/7 at the end of 20 overs. His knock included 10 fours anf four sixes. He came in to bat at a precarious situation with New Zealand has lost both the openers as well as captain Kane Williamson cheaply. The scorecard read 15/3 and then Phillips and Daryl Mitchell got together to score a fighting total on the board.

In the process to his hundred, Phillips achieved one massive record. His 102 is the best knock by a batter in T20 World Cup history while batting at No 4. Phillips is first batter in T20 WC history to score a century batting at Number 4 or below. Not to forget, Phillips has smashed 149 sixes in T20s since 2021, which is the second most. He is behind Liam Livingstone, who has smashed 152 sixes in T20s. 

Apart from Phillips, no one really showed up for Black Caps. The second-best scorer for Kiwis was Mitchell who scored 22 off 24 balls. That is important to know as it tells yoi about the impact of Phillips knock. Not to forget, Phillips was lucky to have survived. He was dropped when he was batting on 12, the culprit being Pathum Nissanka. Wanindu Hasaranga could have had his wicket early on in the innings and that could have pushed New Zealand even further on back foot. 

Sri Lanka got off to a horrible start in the chase of 168. They were 58 for 6 at the end of 10 overs into the chase by the time of writing of this article. New Zealand looked all set to inch closer to the semi-finals qualification in this T20 World Cup.  

