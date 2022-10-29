'Perfect example of Spirit of Game': Social media all praise for century-maker Glenn Phillips

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand posted a challenging total of 167 after being cornered by Sri Lanka at one moment for 15/3 in their Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 29). Right-handed batter Glenn Phillips smacked a century to help his team bounce in their contest against the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka. Phillips smashed the Sri Lanka bowling attack for 10 fours and 4 maximums in his knock of 104 off just 64 balls.

After the Kiwis batter smacked his ton, social media were all praise after watching him demolish the Lankan bowling attack. Interestingly, fans praised the batter for one more thing than his batting skills on October 29 following the topic of 'Spirit of Cricket/Game'.

Checkout the reactions here...

Top knock Glenn Phillips - 104 (64) with 10 fours and 4 sixes. New Zealand were in massive trouble with 15/3, Phillips took over from there and played a brilliant hand. pic.twitter.com/t28Dvl6Dwl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2022

Hundred by Glenn Phillips in 61 balls - what a superb innings by Phillips. New Zealand were 15/3 at one stage, but he kept on and smashed a hundred. pic.twitter.com/UQv3VBaN7i — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2022

That is terrific from Glenn Phillips. 103 out of 152 runs. He has grown into an amazing batter. Can’t wait to see what he does in the fields tonight. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 29, 2022

Glenn Phillips showing how to play cricket in spirit. pic.twitter.com/ktz0REkD09 — VIRAT KOHLI FAN ClUB (@Aravindhvirat18) October 29, 2022

Not "Spirit of Cricket"-isque enough, eh?



What an amazing knock by Glenn Phillips. Coming in when the New Zealand team were completely down, and playing a very sensible & powerful innings, taking the team to a fighting total. Take a bow!#T20WorldCup #NewZealand #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/IuFZP5WJcn — Avinash Chandra Kishan (@AvinashCKishan) October 29, 2022

Why was Phillips getting praised with 'Spirit of Game' tweets?

Phillips was seen staying well inside his crease while the ball was being bowled even in the very last over of the New Zealand innings and he was somehow taking a stance inside the crease just professional sprinters take before running for a single.

Opting to bat, New Zealand witnessed a bad start before Phillips (104 off 64) and Daryl Mitchell (22) resurrected their innings, stitching 84 runs for the fourth wicket. Kasun Rajitha (2/23) picked up two wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga (1/22), Dhananjaya de Silva (1/14), Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) and Lahiru Kumara (1/37) scalped a wicket each.

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw had scored the first century of the ongoing edition on Thursday, smashing a 52-ball unbeaten 100 en route to 104-run win over Bangladesh.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 104; Kasun Rajitha 2/23). (With PTI inputs)