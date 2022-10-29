topStories
After Glenn Phillips smacked his ton, social media were all praise after watching him demolish the Lankan bowling attack

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

'Perfect example of Spirit of Game': Social media all praise for century-maker Glenn Phillips

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand posted a challenging total of 167 after being cornered by Sri Lanka at one moment for 15/3 in their Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 29). Right-handed batter Glenn Phillips smacked a century to help his team bounce in their contest against the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka. Phillips smashed the Sri Lanka bowling attack for 10 fours and 4 maximums in his knock of 104 off just 64 balls.

After the Kiwis batter smacked his ton, social media were all praise after watching him demolish the Lankan bowling attack. Interestingly, fans praised the batter for one more thing than his batting skills on October 29 following the topic of 'Spirit of Cricket/Game'.

Checkout the reactions here...

Why was Phillips getting praised with 'Spirit of Game' tweets?

Phillips was seen staying well inside his crease while the ball was being bowled even in the very last over of the New Zealand innings and he was somehow taking a stance inside the crease just professional sprinters take before running for a single.

Opting to bat, New Zealand witnessed a bad start before Phillips (104 off 64) and Daryl Mitchell (22) resurrected their innings, stitching 84 runs for the fourth wicket. Kasun Rajitha (2/23) picked up two wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga (1/22), Dhananjaya de Silva (1/14), Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) and Lahiru Kumara (1/37) scalped a wicket each.

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw had scored the first century of the ongoing edition on Thursday, smashing a 52-ball unbeaten 100 en route to 104-run win over Bangladesh.
Brief Scores: New Zealand: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 104; Kasun Rajitha 2/23). (With PTI inputs)

