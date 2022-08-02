NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-W vs SL-W CWG 2022 Group B T20 match at Edgbaston, 10.30 PM IST, August 2
It will be a huge game for Sri Lanka women when they take on New Zealand in their second T20 clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (August 2). A loss vs New Zealand will knock them out of CWG 2022. The Sri Lankan team got off to a bad start in the mega event, losing to England by five wickets. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be quite upbeat after their massive win in the first game vs South Africa. They beat them just 13 runs but defeating South Africa is a big thing at the start of the tournament. The White Ferns, as they are popularly called, will be looking to continue their winning run.
NZ will bank on the likes of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr to deliver the goods while Sri Lanka will hope their captain Chamari Athapaththu shines. SL will be hoping for an effort from each and every member of the team to step up in this big match or they will be knocked out of the tournament.
NZ-W vs SL-W Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games Match 8 Probable XIs:
New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze(wk), Fran Jonas, Eden Carson
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
NZ-W vs SL-W Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games Match 8 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:
Captain – Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates
Vice-Captain – Amelia Kerr, Chamari Atapattu
Suggested Playing XI No. 1 for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team:
Keeper – Anushka Sanjeewani
Batters – Suzie Bates (C), Maddy Green, Nilakshi de Silva
All-rounders – Chamari Atapattu (VC), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Kavisha Dilhari
Bowlers – Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Hayley Jensen
Suggested Playing XI No. 2 for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team:
Keeper – Anushka Sanjeewani
Batters – Hasini Perera, Suzie Bates, Nilakshi de Silva
All-rounders – Chamari Atapattu, Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr (VC)
Bowlers – Inoka Ranaweera, Hayley Jensen, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Hayley Jensen
