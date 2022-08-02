Sri Lanka women will have their task cut out when they take on New Zealand in their second T20 clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (August 2). The Sri Lankan team got off to a bad start in the mega event, losing to England by five wickets. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be quite upbeat after their massive win in the first game vs South Africa. They beat them just 13 runs but defeating South Africa is a big thing at the start of the tournament. The White Ferns, as they are popularly called, will be looking to continue their winning run.

NZ will bank on the likes of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr to deliver the goods while Sri Lanka will hope their captain Chamari Athapaththu shines. SL will be hoping for an effort from each and every member of the team to step up in this big match or they will be knocked out of the tournament.

Match Details

When will the New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on Tuesday (August 2).

Where will the New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will start at 10.30 PM IST.

How can I watch New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony Six Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.