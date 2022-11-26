'October 23rd 2022 will always be...': Virat Kohli REVISITS his epic knock vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 in special post, READ HERE

Team India superstar Virat Kohli stormed back to form at the Asia Cup 2022 in August after which he has had a great run with the bat. In the T20 World Cup 2022, he finished as the leading run-scorer with 296 runs from 5 matches that also included four fifties. His best was the unbeaten 82 he scored in the first match against Pakistan in the opening clash of the tournament. That knock was hailed by the fans the world over as it was the first time in ages that Kohli chased down a target for India from an impossible situation. That six of Haris Rauf in the 19th over also stood out, which is talked about even today.

On Saturday (November 26), Kohli revisited the knock on his Instaram handle, writing that he never felt that in a cricket game before. The 34-year-old had looked in disbelief after taking India to a win. He has even surprised himself with that brilliant innings. The critics had passed their judgement on Kohli, saying that his best was in the past now. But Kohli did all the hard work and waited for the right opportunity to arrive.

"October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was," wrote Virat on his Instagram with a picture from the knock.

Take a look at his Instagram Update on his knock vs Pakistan below:

At 34, Kohli is among the fittest cricketers in the world. His work ethic remains strong and even today, he keeps away from junk food. These habits have helped shape his comeback. The former Indian captain will now be looking to score his first Test century in more than 3 years when he takes on Bangladesh in the Tests. The ODIs however start before.