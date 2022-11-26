'I don't like...', Shreyas Iyer makes a BIG statement on replacing Virat Kohli at No 3 ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India's No 3 in the batting order in the ODI series vs New Zealand Shreyas Iyer crafted a beautiful innings in the first match of the series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25). He scored 80 off 76 balls, that included 4 fours and sixes each. Iyer missed another terrific hundred in the match that India eventually lost by 7 wickets as New Zealand took 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Iyer has always been a solid ODI player even if he does not get a place in the T20I side. However, the role that he plays in ODIs, batting at No 3 and 4 might not be permanent when the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return to the side.

Iyer was quizzed on the same after the 1st ODI, that what is his approach to international cricket when he plays series such like this when he know that when seniors returns, he may have to make way for them. For examlple, Iyer will have to empty the spot for Virat when he returns in Bangladesh ODIs.

"My approach is always optimistic. I don't like thinking too much about the future. I concentrate on what's in my hands which is training and as back to back games are happening, i want to ensure that my fitness level is very good. My mindset is to keep performing consistently and be in the present," said Iyer.

"Players toh aate Jaate rahenge( Players will keep coming and leaving), the consistency is going to matter. So that is my mindset now and accha bura toh hote rahega, upar neeche hote rahta hai har ek ke career mein toh main apne aap ko kisi bhi tarah motivate karte dekhta hun kisi bhi situation me( Things keep changing, everyone's career sees ups and downs. So I just keep myself motivated in all situations) and I just turn a deaf ear when people are talking outside. I just try to be in my zone and that is what helps me," he explained.

It must be noted that Iyer has the third best average for an India (minimum 100 runs). His average is 50.52 after a minimum 1000 runs in ODI which is third best to Kohli's 57.68 and MS Dhoni's 50.58.