trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647276
NewsCricket
ODI WORLD CUP 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Headache For BCCI As Fire Breaks Out In Eden Gardens' Dressing Room

ODI World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out at Eden Gardens ahead of the marquee tournament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ODI World Cup 2023: Headache For BCCI As Fire Breaks Out In Eden Gardens' Dressing Room Image source: Twitter

With the ODI World Cup 2023 set to take place in a couple of months in India, a fire broke out at the Eden Gardens Kolkata on Wednesday night. The incident took place during the renovations in preparation for the major ICC tournament, set to begin on October 5.

The staff was quick to notice the fire and after immediate call for help, the fire department team was quick to dispatch a pair of engines to control the situation from causing mayhem. (India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023: Tickets For Blockbuster Clash To Be Available From THIS Date, Here’s How To Book Them)

As per reports, the fire started off from the false ceiling of the changing area where the cricketers' equipment were stored. The players' kits were damaged but nothing was severe.

The sudden fire incident has raised a lot of doubts with just two months until the 2023 World Cup. Remodeling is already in progress with a goal to finish the new project as soon as possible. The new infrastructure is expected to be finished by September 15.

ICC Representatives Checkup

 

Firefighting was given a lot of thought during the renovation of Eden Gardens. A fire permit is required for every match. This problem has also been taken into account in the World Cup planning. The joint inspection team from the ICC and board has also been informed on what should be done in the event of a fire here. Also described were the measures that needed to be taken. A new cricketer's dressing room is being built at Eden Gardens.

The task required the establishment of temporary links. According to the administration of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), there is currently no CCTV link in the stadiums.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train