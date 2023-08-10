Fact Check: Did MS Dhoni Use Bat Worth Rs 83 Lakh In 2011 World Cup Final?

The date April 2, 2011, holds a special place in heart if every Indian cricket fans and human connected to the cricket community of the country. MS Dhoni smashed a maximum over long-on against Nuwan Kulasekara to sned the Wankhede Stadium into a frenze as India won the 2011 ODI World Cup with that hit. Dhoni's Team India, ended a 28-year-old wait for the country to celebrate an ODI World Cup victory as the last ones to do it were Kapil Dev and his troops in 1983 at Lord's.

The bat Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to hit the stunning sixer in the World Cup 2011 final has now been sold at auction for an astronomical sum. The bat that Dhoni used to secure his immortality and place in Indian cricket's history is currently the most expensive one ever purchased. (ODI World Cup 2023: Headache For BCCI As Fire Breaks Out In Eden Gardens' Dressing Room)

How much was the bat sold for?

Shortly after the 2011 World Cup, the Reebok labeled bat which Mahendra Singh Dhoni used in the 2011 WC final was sold for a whopping INR 83 lakhs in an auction in London. The original price of the bat before he played with it in the final is unknown but after MS completed the victory with that one, it is still the most expensive bat in the world at the moment.

Now, 10 teams are set to compete in a total of 48 matches which will be played across 10 venues. Tournament hosts India will look to end the decade-long wait for an ICC trophy in front of home fans this year. The opening match of India will be against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Trent Boult is back to play ODIs for New Zealand after almost a year and is determined to get his hands on the #CWC23 trophy https://t.co/Cpj5FUGD72 ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2023

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday (August 9) announced a new schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. In what comes as a piece of good news for cricket fans, the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will now take place on October 14 instead of October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.