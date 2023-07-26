India Vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match On October 15 May Be Rescheduled Due To THIS Reason

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face off in a blockbuster clash at the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, news is now emerging that the India vs Pakistan clash might need to be rescheduled due to security reasons according to a report.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, India vs Pakistan match will be clashing with the first day of Navratri, which is celebrated with aplomb across Gujarat, including the venue of the match Ahmedabad. The report states that security agencies have advice the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to tweak the schedule now.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.



cre Trending Stories

India Vs Pakistan World Cup match likely to be rescheduled.



Security agencies have advised the BCCI to change the itinerary due to Navratri's first day. (Indian Express). pic.twitter.com/OamaLkou5X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 26, 2023

Late last month, the ICC announced the much-delayed ODI World Cup 2023 schedule and the nearly 1-lakh-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium got four marquee games – the tournament opener between New Zealand and England, India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia, and the final. The World Cup will be held in 10 cities, with the semifinals to be held in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Most hotels in Ahmedabad are reportedly already sold out or over-booked in anticipation of the October 15 clash between Rohit Sharma's India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan. There is massive surge in airfares to Ahmedabad around the date as well and there will be panic all around including the broadcasters who are already banking a lot on this ‘Sunday blockbuster’ on October 15.

The report also stated that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written to the associations hosting ODI World Cup 2023 matches to attend a meeting in New Delhi on July 27. “It is learnt that the board might apprise the members of the security concerns around Ahmedabad and finalise a new date for the match,” the report says.

“I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations,” the letter sent to all state associations states.