Watch: Ishan Kishan Caught Abusing In Frustration To Warrican's Batting During India vs West Indies 1st Test

Ishan Kishan was caught abusing again via the stump microphone again during the India vs West Indies 1st Test.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 08:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ishan Kishan's ability to boost the team's spirits throughout the Test match by chirping behind the stumps has received praise from some media outlets, but his numerous viral videos have divided some fans as well. One of the numerous footage, in which Ishan Kishan was caught abusing while keeping wicket in the dying seconds of the game when Jomel Warrican was batting, has garnered widespread attention.

Checkout the video here:


Kishan was not happy with the West Indies player's batting style because he was blocking his vision coming onto the stumps which would trouble the Indian wicket-keeper to suggest for the DRS call. Later, he was also heard saying, "Don't ask for a review because he is getting in front of my vision, I cannot see anything.' (IND vs WI 1st Test: Virat Kohli Congratulates Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal For Test Debut, Says This)

India had two debutants in the first Test of the series against West Indies as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan received their Test caps. While Yashasvi Jaiswal strode out to open the innings, Ishan Kishan replaced KS Bharat as the wicket-keeper in the side. 

Kishan headlines another incident

A social media video clip of Ishan Kishan’s lively chatter was captured by the stump microphone. In one instance, he can be heard requesting Virat Kohli, who was standing at slip, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, stationed at silly point, to adjust their positions slightly. Another time, he expressed surprise at the sharp turn produced by Ravichandran Ashwin. (Watch the video of that incident here).

Coming to the clash, world's number 1 Test bowler R Ashwin was too good for an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up as his second five-wicket haul of the game set up India's innings and 141-run victory in the opening Test on Friday.

