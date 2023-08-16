ODI World Cup 2023: Why Ben Stokes Is A Major Threat On Big Occasions, Decoding His Top Knocks, Read Here

England Test skipper Ben Stokes on Wednesday came out of ODI retirement to be included in the provisional squad for the 50-over World Cup while talented batter Harry Brook and tearaway pace bowler Jofra Archer were the notable omissions.

The World Cup will commence in India on October 5. Stokes, who quit ODIs last year saying playing in all three formats was "unsustainable", has reversed his retirement decision and national selector Luke Wright said the all-rounder's return will add to England's "match-winning ability".

Stokes, 32, will return for next month's four-match ODI series against New Zealand. Wright confirmed that the 15 named for the New Zealand series also formed the provisional World Cup squad.



Why Stokes is bad news for other teams competing?

Stokes has an average of 66.42 in the ODI World Cup with 465 runs from 11 matches he played in the 2019 edition. Here is the list of his crucial knocks from 2019 which helped England win the title.

1) 89* vs Sri Lanka

2) 84* vs New Zealand in the final of the World Cup

3) 79 vs India

4) 89 vs South Africa

5) 89 vs Australia

Wright revealed that the injury-prone Archer would only be included in England's World Cup plans as a travelling reserve.

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again," said Wright in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Gus Atkinson, the 25-year-old right-arm quick, has also been given his maiden international call-up.

Brook, who became the fastest player to compete 1,000 Test runs on a per-ball basis -- he took 1,058 balls to achieve the feat -- has failed to find a place in the provisional squad and Wright said it showed the depth of England cricket.

Brook, 24, had also played a match-winning knock of 75 runs off 93 deliveries in the second innings of the third Ashes Test recently.

"It's incredibly hard on some players that are going to miss out. It shows the strength and depth we have in English cricket and there are other names who are knocking on the door as well," said Wright.

"With the balance of the squad, and with only fifteen that you can name it's incredibly tough."

Teams have time until September 5 to formally submit their provisional World Cup squads to the ICC, and further changes can be made until September 28.

England's provisional World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.