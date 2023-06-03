Odisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli Sends Prayers For Families Who Lost Loved Ones In Tragedy

After the horrific clash between three trains in Odisha, 288 persons are reported to be dead. The tragedy took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, which is around 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. The timin of the accident is reported to be 7 pm. As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Mod is expected to reach the accident site. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is already at the site of the tragedy. The train clashed took place between Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has tweeted on the horrific accident, sending prayers to the families of the people who lost their lives in the fatal train crash. Kohli wrote: "Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

Check out Kohli's tweet on Odisha Train Accident here:

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said. The 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya (Bengaluru)-Howrah Express Superfast Express was travelling towards Howrah with 1000 passengers. A special train carrying 200 stranded passengers is now headed from Balasore to Howrah.

"Water, tea and food packets are being provided to passengers at Kharagpur station. Food packets will also be provided in Howrah after arrival of the train," South Eastern Railway said.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite directin on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some 12 Coromandel Express coaches derail and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.