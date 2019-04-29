On 29th birthday, Australian pacer James Faulkner reveals he's gay

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has come out with a big revelation on the occasion of his 29th birthday on Monday.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Faulkner confirmed that he is gay by sharing a picture of him with his mother Roslyn Carol Faulkner and boyfriend Rob Jubb from the dinner.

The 29-year-old further revealed that he and Jubb have been dating each other from the last five years.

Faulkner captioned the post as, "Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years."

On the professional front, Faulkner has notched up a total of 1,033 runs and bagged 96 wickets in 69 ODIs he played for Australia so far. Besides this, he also has 36 T20I wickets to his name from 24 matches.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder also has a decent record in the Indian Premier League (IPL), accounting for 59 wickets and scoring 527 runs with the bat in 60 matches he played so far in the history of the T20 league for different teams.

Earlier this month, New Zealand woman all-rounder Hayley Jensen tied the knot with uncapped Australian woman cricketer and her former Melbourne Stars team-mate Nicola Hancock in a beautiful same-sex wedding.

Notably, the legislation to permit the same-sex marriage, the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Bill, was passed by the Australian parliament in November last year.