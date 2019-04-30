close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
James Faulkner

Cricket Australia denies James Faulkner is gay, says his tweet was 'taken out of context'

Many fans and even fellow cricketers had congratulated James Faulkner after he posted a photo with another man and referred to him as 'boyfriend.'

Cricket Australia denies James Faulkner is gay, says his tweet was &#039;taken out of context&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Melbourne: Australia all-rounder James Faulkner caused confusion about his sexuality on social media on Tuesday after he posted a picture of himself having dinner with "the boyfriend" before Cricket Australia later clarified it was a joke.

Faulkner, who turned 29 on Monday, shared a picture of himself at a restaurant with his mother and a male friend with his 339,000 followers on Instagram and wrote: "Birthday dinner with the boyfriend".

He also added the hashtag "#togetherfor5years".

The post drew over 20,000 "likes" and supportive comments from fellow international cricketers.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell wrote: "Happy birthday mate! Great courage."

Former Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait echoed the sentiment, posting: "Great courage mate, bet you feel better happy birthday."

Global media, including Britain`s Daily Mail and The Guardian, reported that Faulkner had become the first Australian cricketer to "come out".

Cricket Australia poured cold water on the reports, however, with a spokesman saying Faulkner had made a "joke" that was "taken out of context".

Faulkner was named man of the match at the World Cup final in Melbourne four years ago but has not played an international since a one-day game away to India in Oct. 2017.

Tags:
James FaulknerCricket Australia
Next
Story

IPL 2019: David Warner, Bowlers help Hyderabad beat Punjab by 45 runs

Must Watch

PT24M3S

DNA analysis of the fourth phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections 2019