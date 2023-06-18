On Father's Day, Shikhar Dhawan Video Calls Son Zoravar As Legal Battle Continues Between PBKS Captain And Estranged Wife Aesha Mukerji

India and Punjab Kings cricketer Shikhar Dhawan got a lovely present on Father's Day 2023 as he got to video call his son Zoravar who lives in Australia with his estranged wife Ayesha Mukerji. Shikhar shared a pic on his Instagram in which he can be seen chatting with Zoravar. He also used a heart emoji to show his love for his son, who lives thousands of kilometers away from him.

Take a look at video call of Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoravar:

In case you didn't know, there is a legal battle going on between Shikhar and his estranged wife Ayesha Mukerji over their divorce and child custody. In a family court, the Dhawan family had said that they have not seen the child since August 2020. The family moved to court when Ayesha allegedly refused to send Zoravar for a family function in India. As per a report, the function was to be held On June 17 but it was shifted to July 1 so that Zoravar could come to India during his school break. But Ayesha objected to this request as well.

"Even if petitioner presumably did not consult the other members of his extended family, what would be the consequence thereof – at best such get together would be a flop one as many of his members of the family might not make it to the party but petitioner and his parents will have the joy of having the company of their eye’s apple. Admittedly, child of the petitioner has not visited India since August, 2020 and parents of the petitioner and other family members have not got chance to meet the child and petitioner’s desire to have bis child meet with grand parents cannot be said to be unreasonable," the judge observed according to Bar and Bench website.

Dhawan had been making trips to Australia to be with his son. If the family's statement is to be believed. Zoravar has not been to India for at least four years. Shikhar married Ayesha in October 2012. Their relationship came to an end in 2021 when the news of their separation was revealed. Ayesha continues to live in Australia and Zoravar is in her custody, at the moment. One does not know whether the divorce has been settled or not.