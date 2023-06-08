Delhi Court Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Estranged Wife Aesha Mukherji To Bring Son To India For Family Functions

The Family Court in Delhi has ordered Aesha Mukerji, the estranged wife of Team India opener and Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan, to bring their nine-year-old son to India for a family gathering observing that a mother alone does not possess exclusive rights over a child. The duo had initiated legal proceedings in both India and Australia regarding divorce and child custody.

Justice Harish Kumar of Patiala House Courts reprimanded Aesha Mukerji for objecting to bringing the child to India. The family court was informed that Dhawan’s family has not seen the child since August 2020.

Initially scheduled for June 17, the family reunion was postponed to July 1 to accommodate the child’s school vacation. However, Mukerji objected again, claiming that the event would be unsuccessful as many extended family members were not consulted about the new date.

“Even if petitioner presumably did not consult the other members of his extended family, what would be the consequence thereof – at best such get together would be a flop one as many of his members of the family might not make it to the party but petitioner and his parents will have the joy of having the company of their eye’s apple. Admittedly, child of the petitioner has not visited India since August, 2020 and parents of the petitioner and other family members have not got chance to meet the child and petitioner’s desire to have bis child meet with grand parents cannot be said to be unreasonable,” the judge observed according to Bar and Bench website.

The judge observed that even if Dhawan did not consult his extended family, it would not have serious consequences, as some family members might not be able to attend the gathering. The judge also acknowledged that the child has not visited India since August 2020, and Dhawan’s parents and other family members have not had the opportunity to meet the child.

The judge deemed Dhawan’s desire for the child to meet his grandparents as reasonable. The judge questioned Mukerji’s reasons for not wanting the child to be familiar with Dhawan’s home and relatives in India.

“Why she does not want the child to be frequent and familiar to petitioner's home and his relatives in India. Hence, in this circumstance when there is school holiday of the child, petitioner's desire to have the child in India for few days cannot be said to be unrealistic particularly when child is comfortable with petitioner,” the order stated.