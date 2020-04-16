On this day in 1985, former New Zealand batsman Daniel Flynn was born

Former New Zealand batsman Daniel Flynn, who has made 49 international appearances for his national side, was born on this day in 1985.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to his official Twitter handle to extend its greetings to Flynn on his 35th birthday.



Posting a picture of Flynn, the world's cricket governing body wished the New Zealander 'a very happy birthday' while also sharing his batting figures with the followers.

"24 Tests, 20 ODIs, 5 T20Is, 7,815 runs in 135 first-class matches, Captained New Zealand in the 2004 U19 @cricketworldcup. Happy birthday to Flag of New Zealand's Daniel Flynn!," the ICC tweeted.

Flynn made his international debut during a Test series against England at Lord's in 2008. His early days with the national team will be most remembered for him walking off the ground at Old Trafford after a tooth-shattering bouncer that bloodied his mouth.

The New Zealand batsman has made a total of 24 Tests, 20 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is appearances for the side and scored 1,325 runs across the three formats. Flynn played his last match during a Test series against South Africa in 2013.

Besides this Flynn has also appeared in 135 first-class cricket since making debut in 2005. He amassed 7,815 first-class runs, most of them for the Northern Districts, including 21 centuries at an average of 35.04.

Earlier this month, Flynn--who finished second on the list of highest run-getters in first-class games for Northern Districts with 6,265 runs--bid adieu to 16-year long competitive cricketing career.