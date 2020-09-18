On this day in 1997, Sourav Ganguly recorded best ODI bowling figures

On September 18 in 1997, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly recorded his best bowling figures in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during his side's match arch-rivals Pakistan in Toronto.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle to inform its followers of Ganguly registered his career-best bowling figures of five for 16.

"On this day in 1997, Sourav Ganguly recorded his best ODI bowling figures when he took 5/16 against Pakistan in Toronto ," the world's cricket governing body wrote along with a picture of the former Indian batsman.

On this day in 1997, Sourav Ganguly recorded his best ODI bowling figures when he took 5/16 against Pakistan in Toronto #DidYouKnow Ganguly has taken 100 wickets in ODIs! Can you name his first scalp? pic.twitter.com/yVH9t4grY1 — ICC (@ICC) September 18, 2020

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field during the third ODI of the five-match series against India in 1997 in Canada. Former opener Ganguly failed to click with the bat during that match and was dimissed cheaply for two runs.

Subsequently, Saba Karim and Sachin Tendulkar too departed cheaply for two and a duck, respectively as the Men in Blue were reduced to 23 for three.

Mohammad Azharuddin then smashed a crucial knock of 110-ball 67, while Robin Singh notched up an unbeaten knock of 29-ball 32 to help India post 182 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Akram bagged two wickets, while Aaqib Javed, Azhar Mahmood, Saleem Malik and Saqlain Mushtaq all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Ganguly proved to be tormentor-in-chief for India as he tore apart Pakistan's batting line up to bundle them out for 148 runs and guided his side to 34-run win.

The former Indian skipper first removed Ijaz Ahmed cheaply for 13 runs before Saleem Malik (6), Hasan Raza (0) and Moin Khan (7) all fell victims to Ganguly's deliveries.

Aaqib Javed became the fifth and final victim of Ganguly when he was caught for 11 by Abey Kuruvilla.

Besides Ganguly, Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty bagged two wickets each, while Harvinder Singh also contributed with a wicket.

Shahid Afridi was the top scorer for Pakistan with 44 runs.

Ganguly was declared 'Man of the Match' after he registered his best bowling ODI figures during that match.

Meanwhile, Ganguly's best bowling figures in the longest format of the game was three for 28 against Australia.