On this day in 2002, Mithali Raj scored the then highest individual score in women's Tests

On August 17 in 2002, Mithali Raj created a history by notching up the then highest individual score in the longest format of the game in women's cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle to inform its followers of Mithali's feat before adding that Pakistan's Kiran Baluch later broke the record of highest individual score in women's Tests.

The world's governing body further informed that Mithali remains the only Indian women's player to score a double century in the Test cricket.

" 214 runs, 407 balls #OnThisDay in 2002, a 19-year-old Mithali Raj registered the highest individual score in women's Tests at the time.While the record was later broken by Flag of Pakistan's Kiran Baluch, @M_Raj03 remains India's only double centurion in international cricket," the ICC tweeted.

Mithali achieved the feat during the second Test of India Women's tour of England in 2002.

In reply to England's first-innings score of 329, India lost openers Sunetra Paranjpe and Mamatha Maben cheaply for two and 20 runs, respectively.

Mithali then first stitched a 55-run partnership with the then skipper Anjum Chopra (52) and a huge 144-run stand with Hemlata Kala (62) before eventually notching up a double century.

The Indian batswoman finished with a blistering knock of 214 runs off 407 balls. Her knock was decorated with 19 boundaries as India posted a score of 467 in their first-innings before bundling out.

Subsequently, England declared their second-innings at 198 for six against India as the Test ended in a draw.

Mithali's knock of 214 remained highest individual score in women's Test for a year before Pakistan's Kiran Baluch of Pakistan smashed the record during the clash against West Indies in Karachi in 2003 with a score of 242.