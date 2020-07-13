On this day in 2002, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh guided India to miraculous win in Natwest final

On July 13 in 2002, Mohammad Kaif, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh all smashed half-century each to help India clinch a miraculous two-wicket win over England in the final of the NatWest Trophy at the Lord's.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that a brilliant century stand between Kaif and Yuvraj helped India lift Natwest Trophy on this day in 2002.

"#OnThisDay in 2002, India secured a memorable victory over England in the NatWest series final at Lord's. A brilliant century stand under pressure between Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh guided their side to a sensational two-wicket win with just three balls to spare," the ICC tweeted.

#OnThisDay in 2002, India secured a memorable victory over England in the NatWest series final at Lord's. A brilliant century stand under pressure between Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh guided their side to a sensational two-wicket win with just three balls to spare pic.twitter.com/mNNS4jgAWY — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2020

England won the toss and opted to bat first during the summit showdown of that tournament.

After losing former opener Nick Knight for 14 runs, Marcus Trescothick and the then skipper Nasser Hussain not only smashed a century each but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 185 runs for the second wicket to guide England to a decent total of 325 for five in their stipulated 50 overs.

While Trescothick scored seven boundaries and two sixes in his 100-ball 109, Hussain hammered 10 boundaries in his knock of 115 runs of 128 deliveries.

Besides the duo, Andrew Flintoff also scored notable knock of 40 runs off 32 balls.

For India, Zaheer Khan claimed three wickets while conceding 62 runs. Anil Kumble and Ashish Nehra chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, former opener Virender Sehwag (45) and the then skipper Sourav Ganguly (60) provided the Men in Blue to a decent start by sharing a 106-run stand for the first wicket.

After the duo's departure, Dinesh Mongia (9), Sachin Tendulkar (14) and Rahul Dravid (5) were dismissed cheaply as India were reduced to 146 for five in the side's 326-run chase.

It was then Kaif notched up an unbeaten knock of 87 runs off 75 balls besides also sharing a crucial partnership of 121 runs for the sixth wicket with Yuvraj Singh (69) to guide the Men in Blue to sensational victory over England at Lord's with three balls to spare.

Andrew Flintoff, Ronnie Irani and Ashley Giles bagged two wickets each for England, while Paul Collingwood and Alex Tudor took a wicket each.

Kaif was declared 'Man of the Match'for his match-winning performance with the bat.