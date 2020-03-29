On this day in 2004, Virender Sehwag became 1st Indian to score triple ton in Test

On March 29 in 2004, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag became the first player from the country to notch up a triple century in the longest format of the game.

The 41-year-old created history on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, where India went on to clinch victory by an innings and 52 runs.

After India won the toss and opted to bat first, Sehwag first shared a good 160-run knock with Aakash Chopra to provide his side with a decent start before he stitched a mammoth stand of 336 runs with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (194) for the third wicket.

Sehwag finished the innings with 375-ball 309 runs, including 39 boundaries and six sixes, to become the first Indian batsman to score triple hundred in a Test match.

The former Indian opener's blistering knock helped India post a mammoth total of 675 in their first innings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official Twitter handle and shared a picture of Sehwag from the match. In the photo, the former Indian opener could be seen raising his hands in celebration after completing his triple ton.

"#OnThisDay in 2004, Virender Sehwag became the first India player to score a triple hundred in Tests," Sehwag wrote along with the picture.

Fours/Sixes: / #OnThisDay in 2004, Virender Sehwag became the first India player to score a triple hundred in Tests Do you remember the margin by which won the Multan Test? pic.twitter.com/YSgGgxk8ba — ICC (@ICC) March 29, 2020

Later on March 28, 2008, Sehwag broke his own record as he smashed 319 runs off just 304 which included 42 boundaries and five sixes at an incredible strike-rate of 104.93.

Besides Sehwag, Karun Nair is the only other Indian to record triple ton during a Test match against England in Chennai in 2016.