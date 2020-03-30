On this day in 2011, MS Dhoni's India defeated Shahid Afridi's Pakistan in World Cup semi-final

On March 30 in 2011, the wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan, led by Shahid Afridi at that time, by 29 runs in the semi-final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Just like any other clash between Indi and Pakista, this match between the two arch-rivals was also highly anticipated and eagerly awaited especially because it was happening at the World Cup.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-octane clash against the then Afridi-led side.

Legendary cricketer and former opener Sachin Tendulkar, who had entered the match chasing his 100th international hundred, led from the front.

Tendulkar and his opening partner Virender Sehwag provided India with a decent start as the duo shared a 48-run partnership before the latter was trapped leg before wicket by Wahab Riaz to dismiss for 38 off 25 balls.

Gautam Gambhir then joined forces with Tendulkar and added another 68 runs before he was stumped by Kamran Akmal off Mohammad Hafeez's delivery to depart for 32-ball 27.

While the then skipper Dhoni was dismissed cheaply for 25, Suresh Raina remained unbeaten at 39-ball 36.

It was Tendulkar who went on to score 85 runs, including 11 boundaries, thanks to four dropped catches by Pakistan as India posted 260 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs.

Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of five for 46. Meanwhile, Saeed Ajmal and Mohammad Hafee also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh all contributed with two wickets each to help India bundle out Pakistan for 231 runs and book their place into the final of the 2011 ICC World Cup.

Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez were the top scorers for Pakistan with 56 and 43 runs, respectively.

Tendulkar was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with the bat.

With the win, India registered their fifth victory over Pakistan in the marquee event.

Later, India went on to end their 28-year-long wait for the World Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, 2011.