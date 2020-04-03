On this day in 2016, West Indies defeated England to lift second T20 World Cup title

On April 3 in 2016, the West Indies men's cricket team defeated England by four wickets in a last-over thiller to lift the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup title for the second time at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It was for the first time that the T20 showpiece event was hosted by India.

West Indies, who made a top-place finish in Group 1 after winning three out of four matches, stormed into the summit showdown after thrashing the Men in Blue by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

England, on the other hand, finished second in group stage after winning three matches but due to lower run rate they stood behind the Caribbean side. The England side also swept aside New Zealand by 7 wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (now known as Arun Jaitley Stadium) in New Delhi to book their place in the final.

In the final, West Indies won the toss and opted to field first.

England lost openers Jason Roy and Alex Hales cheaply for a duck and one run, respectively.Skipper Eoin Morgan too departed early after scoring just five runs.

Joe Root then smashed a quick-fire 36-ball 54, including seven boundaries, besides sharing a crucial 61-run partnership with Jos Buttler (36 off 22 deliveries). Subsequently, David Willy contributed 21 runs off 14 balls while batting lower down the order as England posted 155 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs.

For West Indies, Dwayne Bravo and Carlos Brathwaite bagged three wickets each while Samuel Badree claimed two wickets. Andre Russell also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Marlon Samuels smashed a blistering knock of 85 runs off just 66 balls while Bravo (25) and Brathwaite (34) also made significant contributions to help West Indies chase down the target with two balls to spare.

David Willey claimed two wickets for England, while Root and Adil Rashid clinched two and a wicket, respectively.

Samuels was awarded Man of the Match for his impressive performance with the bat that helped the Caribbean side lift their second T20 World Cup title.