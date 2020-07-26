On this day in 2019, Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga bids adieu to ODI cricket

On this day last year, Sri Lankan pace spearhead Lasith Malinga had announced his retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Malinga had called time on his illustrious 15-year-long ODI career on this day in 2019.

Sharing a picture of Malinga from his last clash in the 50-over format, the world's cricket governing body wrote," #OnThisDay last year, Lasith Malinga retired from ODIs.He finished his ODI career with 338 wickets in 226 matches at 28.87."

The Sri Lankan bowling great ended his ODI career on a high note as he claimed a wicket on his last ball to help his team thrash Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last year.

Defending a target of 315 runs against Bangladesh, Malinga provided a perfect start to Sri Lanka by dimissing both Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar cheaply for duck and 15, respectively with his brutal pace.

The 36-year-old then removed Mustafizur Rahman (18) on his penultimate ball to help Sri Lanka bundle out Bangladesh for 223 to wrap up the game inside 41.4 overs. He finished his farewell game with brilliant figures of three for 38.

After the victory, Malinga was given a hero's farewell as he was lifted on the shoulders of his teammates before being awarded a special trophy during the post-match presentation.

The three-wicket haul against Bangladesh saw Malinga end his ODI career as Sri Lanka's third-highest wicket-taker with a total of 338 wickets in 226 matches he played for his national side during his career.

Malinga,who began his career in the 50-over format with a clash against United Arab Emirates in 2004, is placed only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399) in the list of the Sri Lankan players with most ODI wickets in their tally.