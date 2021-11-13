हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

On this day: Rohit Sharma lights up Eden Gardens with a record-breaking 264 — WATCH innings

Seven years ago on this day, India opener Rohit Sharma lit up the Eden Gardens with a record-breaking double century in an ODI match against Sri Lanka.

On this day: Rohit Sharma lights up Eden Gardens with a record-breaking 264 — WATCH innings
File image of Rohit Sharma. (Source: Twitter)

Seven years ago on this day, India opener Rohit Sharma lit up the Eden Gardens with a record-breaking double century in an ODI match against Sri Lanka.

The opening batter smashed 264 runs in Kolkata that remains the highest score by any batter in the limited-overs format to date.

Rohit, popularly known as 'Hitman', registered the highest individual score in ODIs as he surpassed compatriot Virender Sehwag's 219.

The Mumbai Indians skipper took 173 balls to reach 264 runs, a knock studded with 33 fours and nine glorious sixes.

Rohit is the only batter to score three double tons in ODI cricket. India went on to score 404/5 in the 50 overs and later restricted Sri Lanka to 251 to clinch the fourth ODI.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first batter to register a double century in the 50-over format as he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

Earlier this week, Rohit was named India's T20I skipper and he will now be leading the side after Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain in the shortest format.

Kohli had the T20 World Cup as his last assignment as skipper in the shortest format of the game.

Watch innings:

KL Rahul has been named as vice-captain.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel have also been named in the squad for the series against New Zealand.New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches.

The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

