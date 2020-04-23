हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shoaib Akhtar

One should check records before forming opinion: Pakistan's Asad Shafiq hits out at Shoaib Akhtar

Shafiq, who made his debut in 2010 during an ODI series against Bangladesh, has so far appeared in 74 matches for Pakistan in the longest format of the game and amassed 4,593 runs in it. 

One should check records before forming opinion: Pakistan&#039;s Asad Shafiq hits out at Shoaib Akhtar
Image Credits: Twitter/@asadshafiq1986

Pakistan middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq has lashed out at legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar over his comments on the former's playing style in the international cricket, saying that one should check the records before forming an opinion about anyone.

Earlier, 'Rawalpindi Express' Akhtar had stated that Shafiq would have been a better batsman if he was willing to dominate his opponents with courage and determination.

Hitting back at Akhtar over his remarks, Shafiq said that had he not been courageous, he would have never managed to score centuries in Australia, South Africa and England.

“I would have not scored centuries in Australia, South Africa and England if I was not courageous enough. I don’t think I have to justify myself to anyone in this regard.This is his [Akhtar] opinion but I think one should check the records before forming an opinion," Shafiq was quoted as saying by a Pakistan media.

Right-handed batsman Shafiq, who usually bats at No.6 spot, further admitted that he would have achieved a lot more runs had he not batted lower down the order in most of his cricketing career.  

"I think I should've achieved more than where I stand in cricket right now. I batted at number six position, where a batsman can't play long inns. One can't score 15-20 test centuries playing at that spot. This is a wrong perception that I'm not an attacking batsman. Brisbane Test is an example," the Pakistan batsman said.

Shafiq, who made his debut in 2010 during an ODI series against Bangladesh, has so far appeared in 74 matches for Pakistan in the longest format of the game and amassed 4,593 runs in it. 

The Pakistan batsman has also notched up 1,336 runs in 60 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 192 runs in 10 T20Is he played for the national side so far.

 

 

 

Tags:
Shoaib AkhtarAsad ShafiqPakistanTestCricket
Next
Story

Virat Kohli says howled whole night after state team rejection, credits Anushka Sharma for teaching him to be calm and patient

Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M16S

DRDO tools to destroy the coronavirus