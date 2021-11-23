हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Only Halal meat? — Netizens angry over Team India's diet plan for Test series

BCCI and Indian cricket team find themselves tackling a new controversy and it has nothing to do with cricket. 

File image of Indian cricket team. (Source: Twitter)

Before India's first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, the team sent their deitary requirements to the host state, which here is Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). Not just food plan, the team shares the security and logistical plans with the host board. 

So, as per the protocols, Indian team shared the dietary plan and this time around the same plan has landed them in the hot waters. 

According to a report in India Today, BCCI has asked for Halal meat in their diet, which has irked many fans. 

"No pork and beef whatsoever in any form and variety. All meat must be Halal," is written as part of the catering requirements for Team India for the Kanpur Test and marked as 'important'.

The news was trending on twitter as many fans were apparently upset by this development.

The crux of the matter is that Halal meat is consumed by muslim community. 

Halal is one of the methods to slaughter an animal. The Halal method is the one where the animal is given a cut and is left to bleed slowly. The other method is jhatka where the animal is slaughtered in one go. Muslim community prefers eating the Halal meat only due to religious reasons.

Many users believe that not all Indian cricket team members are muslims and hence it is not right to serve only Halal meat. Hence, there was a huge uproar in social media.

