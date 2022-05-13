Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami has had a great IPL 2022 so far. In 12 games that he has featured in for GT, the right-arm pacer has picked up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.87.

This is an amazing stat for any bowler who is eyeing a spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled to take place in Australia later thi year.

On being asked about his white-ball India comeback, Shami played it down by saying he has always done well in T20s.

"I have done well whenever I have been given the white ball in my hand. If you are talking about this season then I don't think so anyone has taken more wickets than me in the last 3 to 4 seasons. Whenever I have got the responsibility, I have given my 100 per cent," Shami told a group of reporters on Friday (May 13).

'Umran Malik is a work in progress'

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has set IPL 2022 on fire with his fiery pace bowling.

On being asked for his opinion on the risin Indian pacer, Shami said pace is not everything.

"Umran Malik has pace but personally, I am not a huge fan of pace. If you are bowling 140 and you move it both ways, you are doing it enough to trouble a batter. He has pace but he will take time to perfect himself as he will need to get accurate in line and length alongwith pace," said Shami.