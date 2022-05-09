हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: 156 kph will go for 256 runs, Ravi Shastri's issues BIG warning for SRH's fastest bowler Umran Malik

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was the person who had praised Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik and had even advised BCCI selectors to get him to be part of the Indian senior side. 

IPL 2022: 156 kph will go for 256 runs, Ravi Shastri&#039;s issues BIG warning for SRH&#039;s fastest bowler Umran Malik
Source: Twitter

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was the person who had praised Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik and had even advised BCCI selectors to get him to be part of the Indian senior side

However, this time Shastri has a word of advice for Malik, who has went for over 40 runs in last 2 IPL 2022 games he has played in. 

"He (Umran) will play for India very soon but if you don't get it right that 156 will go for 256 off the bat. And that is exactly what is happening. The pace is good, but you got to get it in your mind that you have to out it in the right areas. Otherwise, just hold yourself back and use that space sparingly to surprise the batter. Those kind of thoughts should go to your mind," Shastri was heard speaking on a Star Sports show. 

Shastri advised Umran to keep the speed up but also have hit the right spots and be intelligent enough to read the changing nature of tracks in a long tournament like IPL.

"If you don't get it right, you are going to fetch and fetch big time. It goes off the bat at 250 to 300 speed! The pitches will slow up as the tournament progresses and it has become more batting friendly now so has got to get it right. I'm seeing the media and everywhere it say 156, 157 - it doesn't matter in this format. You have to get it in the right areas and he has it. If he attacks the stumps he will be far more consistent. 156, 157 - very good - but channelise it in the right direction," he said. 

