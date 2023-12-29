trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703981
'Typical Pakistan Fielding...', Australia Gets 5 Runs Without Boundary Due To Pakistan's Fielding Blunder; Fans React

This fielding lapse not only cost Pakistan crucial runs but also became a focal point of criticism, highlighting the urgent need for improvement in their fielding skills at the international level.

Last Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Pakistan's cricket team finds itself in the midst of a fielding debacle once again, as the second Test against Australia at the MCG unfolds. The team's on-field performance has been a consistent target for criticism, and the latest incident involving Shaheen Afridi has only intensified the scrutiny. In a bizarre turn of events, a single delivery resulted in five runs conceded, with no boundaries or no-balls involved.

The Critical Moment

The blunder occurred when Aamer Jamal delivered an in-swinger that Australian skipper Pat Cummins skillfully drove towards cover. Hasan Ali retrieved the ball and promptly threw it towards the bowler's end. Unfortunately, Shaheen Afridi, stationed to collect the throw, missed the ball entirely. Despite a determined run by Imam-ul-Haq to stop the ball before the boundary, Cummins and Alex Carey managed to complete five runs through swift running between the wickets. This fielding lapse not only cost Pakistan crucial runs but also became a focal point of criticism, highlighting the urgent need for improvement in their fielding skills at the international level.

Pakistan to Chase 317 Runs

Despite early challenges in their batting, Australia exhibited resilience, setting a challenging target of 317 runs for Pakistan in the MCG Test. Outstanding performances from Mitchell Marsh (96) and Steve Smith (50) bolstered the innings, along with a noteworthy knock of 53 by Alex Carey. In pursuit of the target, the Shan Masood-led side finds themselves struggling at 162/5 after 46 overs.

Australia's Standout Performances

Mitchell Marsh reflected on falling short of a 'Boxing day' Test hundred at MCG, showcasing the determination that propelled Australia to their formidable total. With Pakistan grappling to meet the target, the pressure is on for a spirited comeback in the remaining overs.

