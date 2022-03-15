हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan vs Australia 2022

PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Babar Azam does ‘Main Hoon Na’ celebration after hitting century, video goes viral – WATCH

Interestingly, after completing the century, Babar did a ‘main hoon na’ celebration as he delivered when his team needed him to do so. The 27-year-old looked at the dressing room and gestured to his teammates that he is there to rescue Pakistan from a difficult situation.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam once again showed why he is one of the best batters currently as he put up a brave fight against Australia with a century in the ongoing second Test in Karachi.

Set a record victory target of 506, Pakistan lost two quick wickets but Babar would not go down without a fight as he smashed unbeaten 102 to keep the hosts alive on Day 4 of the Test.

Interestingly, after completing the century, Babar did a ‘main hoon na’ celebration as he delivered when his team needed him to do so. The 27-year-old looked at the dressing room and gestured to his teammates that he is there to rescue Pakistan from a difficult situation. The video of the celebration went viral in no time. Watch it here:

Notably, it was Babar's sixth Test century and it contained 12 fours.

Talking about the match, Azam combined with opener Abdullah Shafique in a 171-run unbroken partnership for the third wicket in a spectacular rearguard spread over nearly 60 overs.

Pakistan finished day four on 192-2, still 314 behind their target and needing something extraordinary on Wednesday to deny Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Abdullah was batting on 71, which included 4 fours and a six.

Earlier, Australia batted for 25 minutes on Tuesday before declaring their second innings on 97-2, challenging Pakistan to pull off the greatest fourth-innings chase in Test cricket history.

