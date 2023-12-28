PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Bizarre Scenes AT MCG As 3rd Umpire Goes Missing; He Was Later Found Stuck In A Lift As Netizens See The Funny Side

In what was a pretty strange thing to happen in an international match, the third umpire was found missing. The incident happened on third day of the 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan going on at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After the players came out to the field from lunch, the game could not be resumed as the third umpire was not in his place. The confusion came to an end when the broadcasters informed where he had gone.

The third umpire for the 2nd Test is Richard Illingworth. He had not left the ground. Illingworth was inside the stadium only and was stuck in a lift at MCG, reported cricket.com.au. Picture of the missing third umpire went viral as the Netizens saw a funny side of it. Even David Warner was seen laughing out loud on the field to see that an official had gone missing.

Take a look at the photos that reflect what transpired on the field on Thursday during 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan at MCG:

In his absence for a while, fourth umpire Phill Gillespie filled in as the make-shift third umpire. Netizens had a field day as they saw a funny side to the whole incident. Check out some of the epic reactions below as the third umpire got stuck in the lift.

The MCG ground, on X (formerly Twitter) apologised to the fans, both the teams and the third umpire Illingworth for the delay and the lift malfunction. Illingworth later was rescued from the lift and he appeared in the third umpire's box amid huge roar from the spectators.

The commentators had a big laugh when Illingworth made it to his chair, saying he looks tired. Illingworth flashed a big smile after knowing that the cameras were on him and he also waived a hi to the crowd as he knew he had gone very famous.

Coming to the match, Pakistan got bowled out for 264 runs in the first innings but they did stage a huge fightback by dismissing Australia's top order for few runs in the 2nd innings. At the time of weiting of this article, Australia were four down for 107 runs with Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith in the middle. Marsh and Steve were putting on a fight after Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza blew away the likes of Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head in their opening spell. Aussies lead by 161 runs at tea on Day 3.