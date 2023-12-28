trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703570
NewsCricket
PAK VS AUS 2ND TEST

PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Bizarre Scenes AT MCG As 3rd Umpire Goes Missing; He Was Later Found Stuck In A Lift As Netizens See The Funny Side

After third umpire Richard Illingworth did not make it to his chair by the time 2nd session started of Day 2 of 2nd PAK vs AUS Test, it was learnt that he was still stuck in the stadium lift.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Bizarre Scenes AT MCG As 3rd Umpire Goes Missing; He Was Later Found Stuck In A Lift As Netizens See The Funny Side Third umpire Richard Illingworth was stuck in a lift. (Image: X)

In what was a pretty strange thing to happen in an international match, the third umpire was found missing. The incident happened on third day of the 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan going on at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After the players came out to the field from lunch, the game could not be resumed as the third umpire was not in his place. The confusion came to an end when the broadcasters informed where he had gone.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Ingenious Move: Bails Switch And Wicket Falls In IND vs SA 1st Test, Video Goes Viral -Watch

The third umpire for the 2nd Test is Richard Illingworth. He had not left the ground. Illingworth was inside the stadium only and was stuck in a lift at MCG, reported cricket.com.au. Picture of the missing third umpire went viral as the Netizens saw a funny side of it. Even David Warner was seen laughing out loud on the field to see that an official had gone missing. 

Take a look at the photos that reflect what transpired on the field on Thursday during 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan at MCG:

In his absence for a while, fourth umpire Phill Gillespie filled in as the make-shift third umpire. Netizens had a field day as they saw a funny side to the whole incident. Check out some of the epic reactions below as the third umpire got stuck in the lift.

The MCG ground, on X (formerly Twitter) apologised to the fans, both the teams and the third umpire Illingworth for the delay and the lift malfunction. Illingworth later was rescued from the lift and he appeared in the third umpire's box amid huge roar from the spectators. 

The commentators had a big laugh when Illingworth made it to his chair, saying he looks tired. Illingworth flashed a big smile after knowing that the cameras were on him and he also waived a hi to the crowd as he knew he had gone very famous.  

Coming to the match, Pakistan got bowled out for 264 runs in the first innings but they did stage a huge fightback by dismissing Australia's top order for few runs in the 2nd innings. At the time of weiting of this article, Australia were four down for 107 runs with Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith in the middle. Marsh and Steve were putting on a fight after Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza blew away the likes of Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head in their opening spell. Aussies lead by 161 runs at tea on Day 3.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?