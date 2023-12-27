trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703462
Virat Kohli's Ingenious Move: Bails Switch And Wicket Falls In IND vs SA 1st Test, Video Goes Viral -Watch

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the game-changer, securing the crucial wickets of de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen in quick succession.

India faced a tough challenge on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. After KL Rahul's masterful century led India to a total of 245 runs, breaking through the South African defence proved to be a formidable task. The visitors managed to dismiss Aiden Markram early, but Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi established a commendable partnership, taking the hosts to 104/1.

Bumrah's Quick Succession Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the game-changer, securing the crucial wickets of de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen in quick succession. However, it was a moment of Virat Kohli's strategic brilliance that stole the spotlight. A viral image circulated on social media captured Kohli altering the bails between overs, and the consequences were astonishing.

Kohli's Bails Switch Magic

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, known for his tactical acumen, played mind games on Day 2. In a surprising move, Kohli interchanged the position of the bails, a move that left everyone stunned. The unexpected twist unfolded as Tony de Zorzi fell victim to Jasprit Bumrah's delivery just two balls later.

KL Rahul's Heroics and Proteas' Resilience

KL Rahul's impressive century anchored India's innings, overcoming Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul. Crucial partnerships with Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj helped India post a competitive total. Despite a rain-interrupted first day, Rahul's resilience and Siraj's contribution added stability to India's innings.

Recalling Stuart Broad's Mind Game

Virat Kohli's bails switch manoeuvre isn't the first of its kind in cricket. Earlier this year, during the final Ashes Test, England's Stuart Broad successfully played mind games by altering the bails. Marnus Labuschagne was the unfortunate victim, losing his wicket on the very next delivery. This incident mirrors Kohli's recent strategic move against South Africa.

