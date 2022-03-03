हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's PAK VS AUS 1st Test at Rawalpindi 10:30 AM IST March 4

PAK vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player’s list for 1st Test, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test

(Source: Twitter)

History awaits Pakistan as they will take on Australia in the first Test at Rawalpindi cricket stadium from Friday, that is March 4. 

Australia have returned to Pakistan after more than two decades and Pat Cummins will be leading his side in this historic Test series.

Here's everything you need to know about broadcast and live streaming details of 1st Pak vs Aus Test

Pakistan are dealing with a couple of injuries as pacers Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali have been ruled out of the first Test due to their injuries. 

But make no mistake, Babar Azam-led side will still be a huge challenge for Australia and Cummins's mens will have their task cut out against the home team. 

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Match Details

 

The match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 10:30 am IST on March 4, Friday.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Usman Khawaja

Vice-Captain - Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, David Warner

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Pat Cummins

PAK vs AUS Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

