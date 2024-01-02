WATCH: Late Andrew Symonds' Son Joins Pakistan Team Nets Ahead Of 3rd Test Vs Australia

Pakistan cricket team is set to face Australia in the series' third and final Test match at Sydney. Ahead of the clash, Will Symonds, son of late Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds met with the Pakistan cricketers during a practice session. A video of Will and Pakistan players like Shaheen Afridi and more went viral on social media. Will also had a chat with batting coach Adam Hollioke and was part of the huddle during practice.

Watch the video here:

A special guest joined our training today



Australia captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that he occasionally worries about the future of the five-day game but he believes the sport isn't as badly declining as people think.

Over the past ten years, the red-ball format has suffered a decline in interest at stadiums and viewership due to the T20s' increasing global appeal. Yet, Perth and Melbourne's packed crowds have witnessed Australia's current series against Pakistan. (Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Out, Saim Ayub IN As PAK Announce Playing 11 For Sydney Pink Test)

Sydney will host the third Test from January 3 to 7. Australia are presently ranked third in the ICC World Test Championship rankings and holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

All attention will be on veteran opener David Warner, who is about to say goodbye to the longest format of the game in front of his home fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. In an attempt to give the seasoned opener the ideal send-off, Australia are anticipated to be up for the struggle against Pakistan in Sydney. Warner will depart as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in the format.

"My hopes are that it's even stronger than it is now, in ten years' time or 20 years' time. I think in some regards leading to this Test summer, some of the question marks were against Pakistan and West Indies. We've had two fantastic Test matches against Pakistan, really well supported, big crowds," Cummins told reporters ahead of the third Test against Pakistan as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"So I don't think it's in as dramatic a decline as sometimes it gets spoken about. But I think there is an issue just with the amount of other cricket out there, obviously, competition for talent is higher than it's ever been," he added. (India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Probable Playing 11s: India Likely To Make 3 Changes For Cape Town Test; Will Shubman Gill Get Dropped?)

Even though fringe Australian all-rounder Cameron Green had a lengthy net session and raised the possibility of a comeback, Australia decided against making changes to a winning formula in order to successfully defend their World Test Championship title.

Captain Cummins said Australia's fast bowlers have enough time to play every match because of the Test calendar that includes breaks between their two home series against Pakistan and the West Indies and their tour to New Zealand.

"Normally each summer there's something that pops up. But all three of us (Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood) are really fresh. Even the way this summer is spread out a bit more, there's two Tests on, then a bit of a gap; then two Tests, then a bit of a gap; then New Zealand. We'll give it a chance. It's all gone pretty smoothly so far," Cummins was quoted as saying by ICC.

Cummins on Tuesday announced an unchanged playing XI for the third Test and final match of the series against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), beginning on Wednesday.

Australia XI to take on Pakistan at the SCG: Pat Cummins (c) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.