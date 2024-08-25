WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan Loses Cool, Throws Ball In Anger Towards Rizwan During PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Bangladesh clinched a thrilling final day victory over Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Bangladesh made history by securing their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan, triumphing by 10 wickets in the opening match of the series. This landmark win came after 14 encounters with Pakistan, where the Tigers had suffered 12 defeats and managed just one draw, as per the ICC. Following this victory, India and South Africa are now the only teams that Bangladesh is yet to defeat in Test cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's star all-rounder, stirred controversy on the field with an unusual outburst. Known for his fiery temperament, Shakib grew visibly irritated when Mohammad Rizwan stepped away early during his run-up. In a fit of anger, Shakib hurled the ball forcefully towards Rizwan, aiming high, but wicketkeeper Litton Das managed to catch it. ('Worst Asian Team': Pakistan, Babar Azam Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Thrash Them By 10 Wickets)

Watch the video here...

An act of anger again from Shakib vs Pakistan ( Rizwan )

This guy is unbelievable

pic.twitter.com/vp7hta8q9Z ICT Fan (@Delphy06) August 25, 2024

This victory also provided Bangladesh with a significant boost in the ICC World Test Championship standings, as they leapfrogged Pakistan and South Africa to the sixth spot, tied on point percentage with Sri Lanka (40%). As a result of the loss, Pakistan slipped down to eighth place with a 30.56% point percentage. Despite only 41 overs being possible on the first day, Bangladesh got off to a strong start, claiming four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue their team. Rizwan was especially resilient, crafting an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) were the standout performers, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short. (PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh Shocks Pakistan With Historic 10 Wicket Test Victory In Rawalpindi)

Starting Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The Tigers needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket, as per the ICC. Brief Score: Pakistan 448/6 d & 146 (Mohammad Rizwan 51, Abdullah Shafique 37, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/21) vs Bangladesh 565 & 30/0 (Zakir Hasan 15*, Shadman Islam 9*, Naseem Shah 0/7). (With ANI Inputs)