Who Will Open For Team India In Champions Trophy 2025 Along With Rohit Sharma? Dinesh Karthik Answers

As anticipation builds for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, cricket enthusiasts and experts alike are buzzing about Team India's opening combination. Recent statements from former India star Dinesh Karthik have sparked debates about whether Yashasvi Jaiswal will secure a spot in the playing XI or serve as a backup. With a powerful lineup and high expectations, the question on everyone's mind is: Who will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill: The Preferred Duo

Dinesh Karthik's recent insights suggest that Shubman Gill is the front-runner to open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma. The duo's successful partnership in previous ODIs, including the ODI World Cup 2023, has established a solid foundation. Their ability to provide India with strong starts has been instrumental in the team's success. As the ICC Champions Trophy approaches, it seems likely that India will stick with this tried and tested pair.

Karthik's confidence in the Rohit-Gill combination is based on their proven track record. "Yes, Jaiswal has a great opportunity to be the backup opener and will get his chance if Shubman doesn’t perform as expected. But given India's current squad, it’s the more experienced Shubman Gill who will likely get the nod ahead of the young southpaw," Karthik stated in an interview with Cricbuzz.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: A Promising Talent

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made significant strides since his debut, becoming a key player in India's cricketing setup. His aggressive batting style and solid technique have earned him accolades and a place in the national team. Despite his potential, Karthik suggests that Jaiswal may have to wait for his turn, as the team is likely to prioritize experience for the Champions Trophy.

Jaiswal's role as a backup opener means he will be prepared to step in if required. This position, while not starting, is crucial for any team facing injuries or form slumps among regular players. Jaiswal’s ability to adapt and deliver when needed could still play a vital role in India’s campaign.

India’s Strategic Approach to the Champions Trophy

With only three group-stage matches in the ICC Champions Trophy, India’s strategy will be to optimize their chances of making a strong impression from the outset. The management’s decision to rely on the established opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill seems to be a calculated one, aiming to maintain stability and continuity in the lineup.

Karthik's assessment also highlights the broader context of India’s preparations. "In the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, they are just going to be playing three more games against England at home in February. So, I am pretty confident it’s going to be Rohit and Shubman opening in the Champions Trophy," he added.