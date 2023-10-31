PAK Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 31 in Kolkata, 2PM IST, October 31
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs BAN, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Pakistan will go up against Bangladesh in match no. 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Babar Azam’s side are in the middle of the table with just 4 points from their first six matches and have lost four successive matches after winning their first two games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
In head-to-head clashes, Pakistan have been dominant in matches between the two sides, having won 33 out of the 38 matches till date with Bangladesh winning the remaining 5 matches. Babar Azam’s side will be missing the services of vice-captain Shadab Khan, who suffered a concussion in the last game against South Africa, and will be replaced by Usama Mir in the lineup.
Opener Fakhar Zaman has regained his fitness and could be in line to replace Imam-ul-Haq, who has been struggling for form in the World Cup 2023. “The environment is great. There’s never any issue in terms of the environment. We have a wonderful group of players who are very determined, as I said before, to bring joy to their nation, play a quality, exciting brand of cricket for our fans and to make our country and our families proud of the performances that we put on the park. So, look that remains, this is a very tight group and feel free to wander down towards the dressing room and watch the training today you will see a very good vibe,” Pakistan assistant coach Grant Bradburn said.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 Details
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date & Time: October 31, 2pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das
Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed
Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 Predicted 11
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
