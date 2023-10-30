trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682194
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | PAK Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Babar Azam vs Shakib Al Hasan

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Babar Azam's Pakistan face Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

 

Last Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 10:50 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Source: Twitter
LIVE Blog

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in match no. 31 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (October 31). Babar Azam and co are on the edge of getting knocked out of the tournament and their only chance to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the semis is to win against Bangladesh. The Men in Green have faced four losses in their six matches so far, and things are getting worse for them following the rifts in the country's cricket board.

 

On the other hand, Bangladesh are facing a lot of trouble themselves as they are one of the underperforming team's in the tournament so far. The venue record is also against them as they have only played two games at Eden Gardens and have lost both of them as well.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 31 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Bangladesh.

 

30 October 2023
22:50 PM

LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 Match

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh set to take place at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?