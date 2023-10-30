LIVE Updates | PAK Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Babar Azam vs Shakib Al Hasan

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in match no. 31 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (October 31). Babar Azam and co are on the edge of getting knocked out of the tournament and their only chance to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the semis is to win against Bangladesh. The Men in Green have faced four losses in their six matches so far, and things are getting worse for them following the rifts in the country's cricket board.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are facing a lot of trouble themselves as they are one of the underperforming team's in the tournament so far. The venue record is also against them as they have only played two games at Eden Gardens and have lost both of them as well.

