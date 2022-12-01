England batters INFLICT PAIN on Pakistani bowlers with various records BROKEN on Day 1 of PAK vs ENG first Test, Read here

Who knew that when England will land on Pakistani soil, even they would not have imagine doing so well on just the opening day of the first Test. Ben Stokes is leading an England team for the first time in 17 years and his side ensured that they made it a memorable occasion. England smashed 506/4 on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test amid huge uproar in Pakistan about the road-like track in the match. There were several records broken on a day of Test cricket when we saw four batter smash centuries as Pakistani bowlers suffered in hands of the batters with only 4 wickets fallen on the day.

Here are some record broken by England on Day 1 of Rawalpindi Test vs Pakistan:

England record highest score on opening day of a Test match: Previous best was 494/6 (in 99 overs) by Australia against South Africa at Sydney on December 9, 1910. Today, England finished the Day 1 on 506/4.

England 506/4 is the fifth-highest score registered in a day of a Test match. The most runs scored in a day in a Test is 588 for the loss of 6 wickets in an India vs England Test.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett broke the record of most runs scored by an opening par in the first session of a Test match. They scoredput on 174/0 in the first session, the previous best was by Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay (158/0) which they registered against Afghanistan in 27 overs. England got to the same mark in just in 23.3 overs.

Ben Stokes (34) and Harry Brook (101) will resume innings on Day 2 of the first Test in Rawalpindi and will be aiming to take the total to an incredible number. England had four century-makers on Day 1 with Crawley, Duckett, Ollie Pope and Brook scoring the tons while Stokes looks all set to become the fifth batter to do the same on second day.