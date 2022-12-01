topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG 1ST TEST

England batters INFLICT PAIN on Pakistani bowlers with various records BROKEN on Day 1 of PAK vs ENG first Test, Read here

England vs Pakistan: Ben Stokes' sides smash several records vs Pakistan on Day 1 of first Test at Rawalpindi. Check here  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

England batters INFLICT PAIN on Pakistani bowlers with various records BROKEN on Day 1 of PAK vs ENG first Test, Read here

Who knew that when England will land on Pakistani soil, even they would not have imagine doing so well on just the opening day of the first Test. Ben Stokes is leading an England team for the first time in 17 years and his side ensured that they made it a memorable occasion. England smashed 506/4 on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test amid huge uproar in Pakistan about the road-like track in the match. There were several records broken on a day of Test cricket when we saw four batter smash centuries as Pakistani bowlers suffered in hands of the batters with only 4 wickets fallen on the day.

Also Read | England's Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett BREAK India's four-year old Test record in 1st match vs Pakistan, KNOW HERE

Here are some record broken by England on Day 1 of Rawalpindi Test vs Pakistan:

England record highest score on opening day of a Test match: Previous best was 494/6 (in 99 overs) by Australia against South Africa at Sydney on December 9, 1910. Today, England finished the Day 1 on 506/4. 

England 506/4 is the fifth-highest score registered in a day of a Test match. The most runs scored in a day in a Test is 588 for the loss of 6 wickets in an India vs England Test. 

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett broke the record of most runs scored by an opening par in the first session of a Test match. They scoredput on 174/0 in the first session, the previous best was by Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay (158/0) which they registered against Afghanistan in 27 overs. England got to the same mark in just in 23.3 overs.

Ben Stokes (34) and Harry Brook (101) will resume innings on Day 2 of the first Test in Rawalpindi and will be aiming to take the total to an incredible number. England had four century-makers on Day 1 with Crawley, Duckett, Ollie Pope and Brook scoring the tons while Stokes looks all set to become the fifth batter to do the same on second day.  

Live Tv

PAK vs ENG 1st TestPakistan vs EnglandHaris RaufBen stokesHarry BrookZak CrawleyBen DuckettEngland break records vs Pakistanmost runs scored in a day in Test

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?