PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan Posts 556 Against England; Shakeel, Salman Shine

Pakistan resumed the second day at 328/4 against England in Multan, eventually reaching a total of 556 all out in the first Test match. Vice-captain Saud Shakeel scored a gritty 82, well-supported by night-watchman Naseem Shah, who contributed 30 runs in a partnership of 64 runs.

Pakistan's wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan, was dismissed for a 12-ball duck by Jack Leach. Lunch was called with Pakistan at 397/6 after 112 overs. They reached the 400-run mark immediately after lunch in 112.1 overs.

Shakeel reached his fifty in 89 balls, helping Pakistan to the 450-run mark in 124.4 overs. He was eventually dismissed for 82 by Shoaib Bashir. Agha Salman then took charge with an aggressive 104 off 119 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and three sixes. His partnership of 85 runs with Shaheen Shah Afridi propelled Pakistan to their final total of 556. Salman remained not out.

England spinner Jack Leach picked up 3 wickets for 160 runs in his 40 overs. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse scalped 2 wickets each and Chris Woakes, Joe Root and Shoaib Bashir got one wicket each. When England came to bat, they faced an early setback as captain Ollie Pope was dismissed for a duck by Naseem Shah, leaving them at 4/1 in 1.2 overs. England then recovered, reaching their fifty in 10.4 overs.

Zak Crawley showcased a stylish innings, reaching his fifty in 55 balls with 10 boundaries. Both Joe Root (32) and Zak Crawley (64) played some elegant shots, remaining unbeaten at the crease. England concluded the day at 96/1 and will resume on day three from their current position.

Brief score: Pakistan: 556 all out (Agha Salman 104, Saud Shakeel 82; Jack Leach 3/160) vs England 96/1 (Zak Crawley 64, Joe Root 32; Naseem Shah 1/29).