'Ye pitch nahi, road hai', PCB boss Ramiz Raja slammed for 'flat' Rawalpindi track for first PAK vs ENG Test

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pakistan bowlers suffered in hands of the English batters on the opening day of the first Test at Rawalpindi. As many as three England batters smashed tons on the first day of the Test match as the likes of Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood continue to get pelted all around the park. The pitch has already been rated as pathetic and terrible by the fans who are watching the Test or present at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. PCB boss Ramiz Raja has been receiving hate for producing another bad pitch for home Test series. The same pitch has already been questioned after the Test vs Australia. 

Also Read | PAK's Haris Rauf bowls a JAFFA to clean up Zak Crawley for 1st Test wicket - WATCH

Back then, Ramiz had made a promise, via a video, to the fans that the Rawalpindi pitch will get better from here. However, things have not changed so far. Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar too tweeted on the pitch, saying that 'Indus Valley Civilization roads probably juicier & had more life in them.'

Check Shoaib's and other angry reactions on the Rawalpindi track here:

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first on this flat track. Openers Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett slammed tons before getting dismissed by debutants Zahid Mahmood and Haris Rauf. Root was then dismissed for 23 by Zahid again. After the fall of third wicket, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook combined for a massive stand that saw them score runs at rapid pace. The pair also broke the record of making the most runs in the first session of a Test match, surpassing India's tally. 

Pope reached his hundred in no time and Brook too was inching towards the hundred at the time of writing of this article. Needless to say that England played 'Bazball' at Rawalpindi and they were massively helped by the road-like pitch on offer. 

