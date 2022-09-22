NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG 2ND T20I

'Record-breaking partnership': Rizwan, Babar hailed by Shahid Afridi and fans after PAK's 10-wicket win over ENG in 2nd T20I

The 203-run opening stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is now the highest-ever for Pakistan in T20Is. Not to forget, theirs is also the highest run chase in T20 cricket without losing a wicket. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'Record-breaking partnership': Rizwan, Babar hailed by Shahid Afridi and fans after PAK's 10-wicket win over ENG in 2nd T20I

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were a sight to behold on Thursday night as their dominant opening partnership helped Pakistan thrash England in the 2nd T20I by 10 wickets to level the seven-match series 1-1. Pakistan captain Babar Azam himself slammed a hundred off just 62 balls to smash many records. This was his 2nd T20I hundred and it came off after a dry run in Asia Cup 2022. Rizwan too showed his class with an unbeaten 88 off 51 balls that included 5 fours and 6 sixes respectively. On the other hand, Babar Azam smashed 110 off 66 balls that included 11 fours and 5 sixes respectively. 

The 203-run opening stand is now the highest-ever for Pakistan in T20Is. Not to forget, theirs is also the highest run chase in T20 cricket without losing a wicket. The previous highest in international T20s was 169 by New Zealand vs Pakistan in 2016. In all T20s, the previous highest was 184 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions in 2017. 

Take a look at fans reactions to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan' knocks. 

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20IPak vs EngPakistan vs EnglandBabar AzamMohammad RizwanBabar Azam tonBabar Azam 100Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan recordBabar Azam Mohammad Rizwan record partnershipPakistan beat England

