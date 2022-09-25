PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match in Karachi, 8 PM IST, September 25

Pakistan and England will clash once more in the ongoing 7-match T20I series on Sunday (September 25) at the National Stadium, Karachi for the fourth T20I of the series. So far, the series has been intense with momentum shifting in every match. England won the opener, but Pakistan bounced back in the second match and in the third game, England again overshadowed the Men in Green. Pakistan will look to grab the fourth game and move forward with the same momentum in their home-game series.

England have tried different combinations in their playing 11 so far and in the third game both bowling and the batting department were on top of their game. Pakistan are also likely to field the same playing 11 as many key players are working on their fitness.

Match Details

Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: September 25 at 8 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app

PAK vs ENG 4th T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Harry Brook, Khushdil Shah, Ben Duckett, Shan Masood,

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, David Willey

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Usman Qadir, Reece Topley

Captain: Harry Brooks

Vice-captain: Ben Duckett

PAK vs ENG 4th T20 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, M Hasnain

England: Harry Brook, W Jacks, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali(C), Sam Curran, Dawson, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood