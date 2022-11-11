England coach Matthew Mott drops BIG hint for Mark Wood, Dawid Malan's return in T20 World Cup 2022 final

T20 World Cup 2022: England coach Matthew Mott said on Friday that the team is "keeping an open mind" about Mark Wood and Dawid Malan's availability for Sunday's T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. Both Wood and Malan were injured in England's final Super 12 game against Sri Lanka and were replaced in the starting XI by Chris Jordan and Phil Salt for Thursday's semi-final against India in Adelaide.

"We'll keep an open mind. It's a short turnaround again: a travel day and then almost straight into it with one training session," Mott told the BBC. (RAIN to spoil final clash at MCG? Check here)

"There's not a lot of time for them. I'd like to maintain a little bit of hope for them, but it's disappointing. They've been two great players for us over history but particularly over the last month."

"They're big players, but as we've shown, with the depth of players coming in and finding a way and the versatility within the group, we can manage around it," Mott added. Wood has taken nine wickets from four matches so far in the tournament.

TAKE: England are going to be the 2022 world champions.

Reason: they thrashed India without the services of Jofra archer, Reece Topley, Johnny Bairatow, Jason Roy, Mark wood and Dawid Malan.

SHOCKING is the only word that comes to my mind… — Ak (@Akay_19456) November 11, 2022

Malan sustained a groin injury in England's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka last Saturday. The former world No. 1 T20I batter hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase. Having reached Melbourne, the venue for the final, on Friday, England will train once before the title clash. (With inputs from PTI)