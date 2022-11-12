topStoriesenglish
'Result allah ke hath mein hai', Babar Azam's SHOCKING statement goes viral ahead of PAK vs ENG final, WATCH

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a man of few words but when he speaks he brings clarity to the table. The Pakistan skipper faced many big questions in the press conference after the loss vs Zimbabwe as journalists questioned him on the team tactics and selection decisions. Babar had then answered all the tough questions with a sense of calmness. He was a relaxed man when he attended the pre-match press conference ahead of the final between Pakistan and England in the T20 World Cup 2022. He was quizzed by a journalist whether the team discusses 'Qudrat ka Nizaam', a term that was coined by Saqlain Mushtaq the head coach of the team.

Mushtaq had said that cricket is also governed by 'Qudrat ka Nizaam', which meant that nothing can work against the nature. He was explaining Pakistan's loss in a match, saying that win and losses are a part of the game. Since then, the term has caught up with the internet users in Pakistan. Fans have bee saying that Men in Green's brilliant turnaround in the ongoing T20 World Cup is nothing but 'Qudrat ka Nizaam'. 

Asking the question in the press conference, Babar said, "Sir hamara believe hi yahi hai ki ham allah pe believe karte hai. Allah hamein opportunity deta hai lekin. Jo hamare hath mein hai, apne effort dete hai aur koshish karte hai ki apna best de. Result allah ke hath mein hai (Sir our belief is in allah. Allah gave us opportunity and we try and grab those opportunities. We did the same in the World Cup. We try and do what is in our hands and give our best shot. The result is in the hands of allah)."

Watch Babar Azam's viral video here:

Babar added that 'Allah' has given them a second life in the tournament and they will try and win the World Cup now. 

