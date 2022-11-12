'Sorry to say but...': Babar Azam opens up on Pakistan PM's 152/0 vs 170/0 tweet after India's gets knocked out - WATCH

After Rohit Sharma's Team India was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif had taken a dig at Men In Blue with a cheeky tweet. He had written that Team 152/0 will take on Team 170/0 in the final of the World Cup. That was a cryptic tweet in which Sharif reminded fans about the 152/0 score posted by Pakistan while chasing the target against India in T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. 170/0 is what Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made when they chased down India's target in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval. On both the occasions, India lost the match by 10 wickets, failing to pick up a single wicket.

On Saturday, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam attended the press conference ahead of the big final between his side and England at MCG. He was asked by Zee News correspondent Kapil Vashisth about Pakistan PM's tweet that whether it will put extra pressure on them. Babar made a big statement.

"No I don't think there's any added pressure, basically, sorry to say I haven't seen this tweet so far, and I have no knowledge of this, but there is no added pressure, we only try to give our best no matter the opposition," said Babar.

Watch Babar's reply below:

Babar Azam : Sorry to Say maina @CMShehbaz ka tweet dekha nahi pic.twitter.com/Jmd3VY9Vw1 November 12, 2022

If Pakistan win the final, they will become the second team to clinch the T20 World Cup title twice after West Indies, who have won it in 2012 and 2016 respectively. However, no team has ever defended the title successfully. Pakistan are sort of repeating their 1992 heroics.

Their journey in this World Cup is uncannily similar to that of 1992 ODI World Cup. In both the World Cups, Pakistan lost to India and their chances were over for semi-finals before they got a rebirth and both the occasions, they beat New Zealand in the semi-finals and met England in the final. In 1992, the Imran Khan-led side managed to beat England in final to win the cup. Can Babar Azam do it in 2022?