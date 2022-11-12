PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Weather Update in Melbourne: Will rain wash out final and is there a RESERVE day?

Pakisan and England will aim for their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title when they meet in the big final at the MCG on Sunday (November 13). Both teams have had their nervous moments in the tournament but they fought hard and with some luck on their side, reached the semi-finals where they ran over their opponents. And now the two sides meet each other in the summit clash on Sunday. Many fans wanted an India vs Pakistan clash, a repeat of the October 23 spectacle but Rohit Sharma's side fell short by a huge distance in that semi-final. England and Pakistan are the two best sides in the tournament and they play the final fittingly.

Melbourne weather news on November 13 ahead of PAK vs ENG final

One of the concerns for both the teams, apart from choosing their best playing 11s, is the weather. The Melbourne weather has already spoiled many matches in this T20 World Cup and expect Sunday to be ruined again. A full game of T20 cricket may not be possible on November 13 at MCG as weather forecast tells that there is 84 percent chance of rainfall in Melbourne on the day of PAK vs ENG final.

This prediction was recorded in the morning of India time. It may change like it did the last time when India were supposed to play Pakistan on October 23.

Is there a reserve day for PAK vs ENG final?

Yes, there is a reserve day for Pakistan vs England final. But it comes with some conditions. If suppose, on Sunday, we have both the sides playing 10 overs each per innings, and the rain arrives, the match will not go into the reserve day, that is Monday (November 14). It will only come into effect if the above condition is not met. In case both sides are able to play 10 overs per innings, the result of the match as well as winner will be decided by DLS method.