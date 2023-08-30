PAK Vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Asia Cup 2023 Match No 1 in Pakistan, 3PM IST, August 30
Pakistan vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction Asia Cup 2023 Match No.1 ODI Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEP vs PAK, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
The 16th edition of the Asia Cup tournament is set to begin on Wednesday (August 30) with a game between Pakistan and Nepal. A total of 6 nations will compete for the Asia Cup 2023 title in Pakistan and Sri Lanka jointly.
In the tournament's opener, Pakistan will face Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Babar Azam and co are currently the world number 1 team in ODI cricket who will face Rohit Paudel's Nepal cricket team.
While Pakistan have the best bowling unit in the tournament if we compare it to the other teams, they still need to make the most of their chances when they play in the tournament. Last year, India and Pakistan were outshined by Sri Lanka.
Match Details
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan
Timings: 230 PM (IST) Toss and 3:00 PM (IST) Match To Begin.
PAK vs NEP Dream11
Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam Ul Haq (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Kushal Bhurtel
All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf (c)
A cultural exchange session
Of Mount Everest, halwa puri breakfast and more – enjoy this chat between @SalmanAliAgha1 and Aasif Sheikh @ACCMedia1 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/PioORIGyKe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023
PAK vs NEP Probable Playing 11s
Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Pratis GC.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
