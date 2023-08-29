The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is set to kick off on August 30, with Pakistan hosting Nepal in the season opener at Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, enters the tournament as the number 1 ODI team after a 3-0 victory against Afghanistan. In contrast, Nepal, making their debut in this prestigious event, earned their spot by winning the 2023 Men's Premier Cup. Considering Pakistan's formidable ODI reputation and Nepal's limited international exposure, Pakistan is the clear favourite for the match.

The Multan Cricket Stadium's history suggests an average first-inning score of 254, with powerplay scores expected between 50-65. Overall, Pakistan seems poised to begin the Asia Cup with a victory, given their strong ODI record and the experience gap between the two teams. Before the match starts, the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony is set to dazzle cricket enthusiasts on August 30, 2023. This grand event will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan, setting the stage for an epic tournament.

